Houston SPCA and Harris County Precinct 1 went to great heights to rescue trapped kitten

HOUSTON, Texas -- Harris County Precinct 1, Houston SPCA, and a light installer from Third Coast Services rescued a female kitten on Tuesday afternoon.A little orange tabby kitten was stuck 30 feet on a beam supporting Highway 90 near South Post Oak. It took the collaborate efforts of all three with a bucket truck six hours to rescue the small feline.The kitten only suffered some minor scrapes and bumps. It is now in the care of the Houston SPCA awaiting for the owner to come forward or it will go into the Houston SPCA adoption program.