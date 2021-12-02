kittens

Houston SPCA and Harris County Precinct 1 went to great heights to rescue trapped kitten

EMBED <>More Videos

SPCA Cat Rescue

HOUSTON, Texas -- Harris County Precinct 1, Houston SPCA, and a light installer from Third Coast Services rescued a female kitten on Tuesday afternoon.

A little orange tabby kitten was stuck 30 feet on a beam supporting Highway 90 near South Post Oak. It took the collaborate efforts of all three with a bucket truck six hours to rescue the small feline.

The kitten only suffered some minor scrapes and bumps. It is now in the care of the Houston SPCA awaiting for the owner to come forward or it will go into the Houston SPCA adoption program.

RELATED: City crews and SPCA work to rescue dog stuck in drain
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshoustonhouston spcahighwayskittens
KITTENS
Kitten falls out of wall, 15 more cats found
Former FBISD teacher accused of brutally killing 4 kittens
Kitten thrown out in trash rescued from compactor in nick of time
A grooming service that keeps your pet calm and clean on wheels
TOP STORIES
SCOTUS limits EPA's ability to reduce emissions, fight climate change
Supreme Court overturns Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Wanted man accused of shooting ex, killing her friend in N. Harris Co.
Flash Flood Watch for Houston, heaviest storms arrive Friday morning
Gunman opens fire on woman in gas station parking lot in north Houston
Biden says he supports changing Senate filibuster rules
4 charged in deaths of 53 migrants in trailer in San Antonio, DOJ says
Show More
Driver shot may have been ambushed after dropping off friend, HPD says
Wanted purse snatchers rang up $1,000 on 65-year-old victim's cards
$15K reward offered for information in death of beloved Houston pastor
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Gulf disturbance up to a 40% chance of development
More TOP STORIES News