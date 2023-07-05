2 French bulldogs found dead, 1 emaciated on hot apartment balcony in NW Houston, SPCA says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two French bulldogs were found dead, and another was found emaciated on a balcony outside an apartment in northwest Houston on Monday.

The Houston SPCA and Harris County Pct. 1 deputies responded to a report of heat-distressed pets at an apartment in the 10000 block of Wortham Boulevard near FM-1960 on Monday afternoon.

Authorities said the fence around the second-story balcony had been wrapped with a makeshift covering, blocking its view from the parking lot.

That's where responders found two French bulldogs dead and one emaciated. Photos from the Houston SPCA show the cruel environment the surviving dog was found living in.

Officials said there was no water on the patio for the dogs. It was reportedly filled with wood shavings and empty bowls.

The surviving French bulldog was taken back to the Houston SPCA for a veterinary exam.

Just a few hours later, in an unrelated case, authorities rescued a 10-month-old dog found wearing a tightly-fitted muzzle while panting heavily on a second-story balcony of an apartment in southwest Houston.

The puppy was taken to the Houston SPCA Medical Center for veterinary care.

The Houston SPCA said it has managed more than double the number of heat-related calls this year compared to last year. There were 243 heat-related reports from June 1 through June 20 this year, and 87 heat-related calls during that same time in 2022.

Animal cruelty is a felony in the state of Texas and punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.