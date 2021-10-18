At least 5 dead, 10 injured in violent weekend across Houston area

Friday, Oct. 15: 1 killed

League City Police say Timothy James Combs was shot and killed near his home on Via Montesano. Investigators say a resident of the home said Combs was heading over to fight the resident. At some point, that resident opened fire and killed Combs. The Galveston County District Attorney's Office will determine if charges will be filed.

Saturday, Oct. 16: 1 killed, 2 injured

Three Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables were working an extra job at the 45 Norte Bar & Lounge when 30-year-old Deputy Kareem Atkins was shot to death. Two other deputies, Darryl Garrett and Juqaim Barthen were injured.

Sunday, Oct. 17: 3 killed, at least 8 injured

12:45 a.m.: One woman was killed in a shooting on Woodridge Drive in a Chase bank parking lot in SE Houston. HPD says they are unsure of the motive, but think robbery is likely.

7:45 a.m.: One man killed in shooting on Deergrove Street in north Harris County. He was found dead in the front yard of a neighbor's house.

12:30 p.m.: One woman injured in shooting on Dan Street where people in three vehicles were shooting at each other. The woman was inside a nearby home when she was hit.

1:30 p.m.: One person injured in shooting on Bankside in SW Houston.

2:30 p.m: One man killed in shooting on Bessemer in SE Houston. The man was found dead inside a car.

7:00 p.m.: 5 people shot at park on Carver Road. A juvenile is among the injured.

8:30 p.m.: One woman injured in shooting at home on Dolly Wright. HPD thinks this shooting may be related to the one on Carver as the two scenes are roughly a mile apart.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Law enforcement agencies across the Houston area are investigating at least eight different shooting scenes that left a total of five people dead and seven others injured over the weekend.Here's a rundown of what happened:When officers were asked about the shootings, they promised to continue working against the violent crimes in the city."It appears to be senseless violence," HPD Assistant Chief Ernest Garcia said on Sunday night. "Wherever crime is, HPD will be."