E. Houston resident describes shooting with car thieves

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A resident east of downtown Houston exchanged gunfire overnight with a group of would-be car thieves.It happened in the area of Nagle and Capitol Street and involved at least three men, the resident said.The trio had broken into a car in the neighborhood when the resident said he got into his truck and confronted them."I start honking to tell him I know they're breaking into that car," the resident, who did not want to be identified, told ABC13. "At that point, they turn back and I did the same thing to light up the street. About half-way down the street, they pull out guns and start shooting."Another resident in the area also saw what was happening and had called police before the gunfire started, the resident said.The resident said he pulled out his own gun and started shooting back."They chased me all the way down the street to the walking trail," he said. "I can't believe all three of these kids had guns."No one was hit by the gunfire, though at least one vehicle was damaged by bullets.There was no word on a description of the suspects involved or if any arrests had been made.