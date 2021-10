UPS offering short-term jobs with benefits in Houston area

Willowbrook, 11802 N Gessnar Road, Houston, TX 77064

Sweetwater, 8330 Sweetwater Lane, Houston, TX 77037

Mykawa, 7110 Mykawa Rd, Houston, TX 77033

2525 Cavalcade Street, Houston, TX 77026

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The United Parcel Service (UPS) is hiring more than 3,000 seasonal employees in the Houston area to support the anticipated increase in packages for the holiday season.The shipping company is hiring for package car drivers, tractor-trailer drivers, driver helpers, package handlers and personal vehicle drivers.According to UPS, about one third of seasonal workers were hired for a permanent position when the holidays were over in the last three years.Seasonal employees are eligible for benefits, health care and retirement benefits, up to $25,000 in tuition assistance, and can earn up to $1,300 towards college expenses, in addition to their hourly pay, for three months of continuous employment.Nationally, UPS expects to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees so anyone outside the Houston area is also recommended to apply. Interested applicants can apply at the UPS website