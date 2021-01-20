Houston's Rooftop Cinema Club drive-in spreads the love with new February lineup

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston's Rooftop Cinema Club is revving up to showcase the city's largest drive-in movie screen at The Drive-In off Navigation on Thursday, January 21. And to spread the love, Rooftop Cinema has unveiled its February movie listings as part of its new season.
Fans can expect a 64-foot screen at its new permanent location, 2300 Runnels St. As for movies, look for Valentine's Day - and Galentine's Day - favorites, inspirational films starring Black actors, and a special tribute to director John Hughes and his classics, Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Pretty Pink, according to a press release.
Tickets for the new season are currently on sale online.
For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
