Society

Houston's Rooftop Cinema Club drive-in spreads the love with new February lineup

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston's Rooftop Cinema Club is revving up to showcase the city's largest drive-in movie screen at The Drive-In off Navigation on Thursday, January 21. And to spread the love, Rooftop Cinema has unveiled its February movie listings as part of its new season.

Fans can expect a 64-foot screen at its new permanent location, 2300 Runnels St. As for movies, look for Valentine's Day - and Galentine's Day - favorites, inspirational films starring Black actors, and a special tribute to director John Hughes and his classics, Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Pretty Pink, according to a press release.

Tickets for the new season are currently on sale online.

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonmoviemovie theatermovie news
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Joe Biden, now president, says 'democracy has prevailed'
HPD reviewing former officer's past arrests after Capitol riot arrest
Biden, with no fanfare, visited wounded officer after 2019 debate
TSU students celebrate historical Inauguration Day
Dense Fog Advisory extended until 9 a.m. Thursday
County-by-county breakdown on COVID-19 vaccine distributions
Houston police searching for 5-year-old boy's killer
Show More
How the Joe Biden presidency could impact your money
Watch, read Pres. Joe Biden's full inaugural address
'I made plans to watch Trump leave,' one Houstonian said
VP Kamala Harris sworn in, opening new chapter in US politics
Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman: 'Even as we grieved, we grew'
More TOP STORIES News