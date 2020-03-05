Community & Events

Rodeo on a budget? Wednesday is the best day for that!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Money savers, this one is for you!

You can enjoy the Houston rodeo on a budget every Wednesday for free family fun formally known as 'Value Wednesday.'

Seniors ages 60 and over and children 12-years-old and under can get into NRG Park for free until 12 p.m.

Rodeo-goers can enjoy $2 rides and games from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., along with $2 food options or drinks at select stands in the carnival area.

After 12 p.m., general admission is $5 for children and $15 for adults.

"I was able to bring my daughter [Wednesday] and the rest of my family here on the site, and we can learn about the animals," said one Houston dad. "We can see all sorts of cool, educational things [along with] shopping and food and all that."



Not only do rodeo fans get to enjoy discounted rides and treats, but they also have access to the livestock show, shopping areas and exhibits inside the NRG Center.

That also includes access to the horse show and events taking place all around the NRG area. Though Wednesdays sound like the perfect time to grab your boots, the discounts do not include access into the actual rodeo or its concerts.

RODEOHouston ends Sunday, March 22.

