Former Houston Rockets player Robert Reid dies at 68, team says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Former Houston Rockets guard/forward Robert Reid, who helped lead the team to their first two NBA Finals appearances in the 1980s, has died, the organization announced Tuesday afternoon.

Reid was 68.

According to our partners at the Houston Chronicle, he died of cancer.

"It is with great sorrow that my family and I received the news of the passing of Rockets legend Robert Reid," said Rockets' owner Tilman Fertitta in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "I have had the privilege of knowing Robert for over 40 years, and his presence always brought joy and positivity to any room he entered. I will never forget watching the Rockets teams he was a part of in the 80s compete in the Finals and the love he had for the game."

Reid, a San Antonio native, spent 10 seasons with Houston and was part of the two NBA Finals teams in 1980-81 and 1985-86.

At 6 feet 8 inches, Reid was selected by the Rockets in the second round of the 1977 NBA Draft.

He made his professional debut on Oct. 21, 1977.

His NBA career included stints with the Charlotte Hornets, the Portland Trailer Blazers, and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Reid retired in 1991 at the age of 35.

He is survived by his wife, Diana, and children Robert Jr., Keva, Crystal, and Jana.

