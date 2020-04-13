This is how the Rockets came in clutch for Memorial Hermann Hospital workers

The Post Oak Hotel and La Griglia, owned by billionaire Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta, prepared and donated meals to Memorial Hermann Hospital locations the Greater Heights and Katy.
"We recognize the true heroes that are right in the midst of this battle on the front lines, and as an organization, we wanted to do something to show our gratitude, to say thank you," said Sarah Joseph, Rockets Community Relations Director.
The Houston Rockets and the @TilmanJFertitta Family, The @PostOakUptown and @LaGriglia_TX are providing meals to @memorialhermann staff on Easter Sunday at locations in the Houston area. pic.twitter.com/V2iRk5lcDg— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) April 12, 2020
Many of Houston's professional athletes and teams are stepping in to provide food and other necessities for workers.
Over the last few weeks, JJ Watt, Deshaun Watson, and several Houston Astros, along with the ball club's foundation, have all helped in some capacity.
