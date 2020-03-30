Society

Texans star donates to Ben Taub workers, laid off hospitality workers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson is looking out for the workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through his Deshaun Watson Foundation, the Pro Bowler teamed up with Sticky's Chicken to provide meals for 400 emergency care nurses at Ben Taub Hospital on Friday.

The nurses were treated to their choice of Sticky's signature chicken over rice, wings and French fries and karaage over rice, along with homemade cookies.

Watson, 24, also made a donation to the Restaurant Workers Relief Program, a relief center at Riel Restaurant formed with the Lee Initiative and Maker's Mark.

Thanks to the donation, Riel will produce 250 to 300 meals a day through the program for Houston restaurant employees who have lost their jobs or experienced significant pay cuts due to this crisis.

If you want to help out, you can donate to the Lee Initiative.

Just last week, Houston Astros stars Carlos Correa and Lance McCullers treated the medical staff at Houston Methodist Hospital to lunch, and teammates Josh Reddick and Aledmys Diaz shared a special message for health care workers too.

