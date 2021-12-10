Traffic

West Loop at Southwest Freeway road closure happening again this weekend

EMBED <>More Videos

610 closure 12/11 to 12/13

HOUSTON, Texas -- Aside from holiday traffic, Houston drivers have another headache to deal with this weekend. All northbound mainlanes of the 610 West Loop between the Southwest Freeway and Richmond Avenue will be closed 9 pm Friday, December 10 until 5 am Monday, December 13, the Texas Department of Transportation announced.

All traffic will be detoured to the frontage road via the Westheimer exit.

If that's not enough, two southbound mainlanes of 610 West Loop at the Southwest Freeway will also be closed during construction beginning 9 pm Friday, Dec. 10 until noon Sunday, Dec. 12.

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

The video featured above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffic
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Cool morning with mild afternoon temperatures
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News