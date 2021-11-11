Black Chef Table event in Houston highlights chefs at Kulture Restaurant

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In the Black culture, Sunday dinner is a tradition deeply rooted in many families.
Now, a Houston chef is asking, where did Sunday dinner go? In this crazy world we live in, celebrity chef, Shawn Osbey, believes we all need a dose of Sunday dinner.
"I think so many families could benefit from this," said Osbey.
Osbey has cooked for famous people, created menus for top restaurants all over the country, and ran one of the top catering companies in Atlanta. He even tackled reality TV as a chef on the OWN cable network. But now, Osbey calls Houston home and he says he's bringing Sunday dinner back.
"My mom, my family, we all meet every Sunday for dinner, and it's one of my favorite things to do," he said.
Osbey's love for cooking comes from his mom. Now, they cook Sunday dinner together. While the food satisfies the taste buds, it's the family that feeds the soul.
"Sit down and check on your family. Listen to them and see what their dreams are. See what their struggles are. My nieces and nephew, if they having problems at school ... it's a great opportunity to just sit down over some great food and check on each other," added Osbey.
Sunday dinners aren't just for Sundays anymore. Osbey said It can be any day of the week. That's why he's inviting you over for Sunday dinner, Friday and Saturday night at Kulture restaurant in downtown Houston.
Osbey calls it an upscale Sunday dinner experience. He said it's an immersive event filled with acting, singing, live music, all infused with his elevated take on the familiar flavors of Sunday dinner.
"I've got some really cool menu items and some really cool ways to present it to you guys," he added.
This is all a part of the Black Chef spearheaded by Chef Kiesha Griggs and restauranteur Marcus Davis. Local black chefs are coming together and cooking up a new movement, promoting more diversity in the culinary field - creating their own table. The Black Chef Table is merely a group of artists telling their stories through food.
Each chef will bring their personal interpretation to seasonal ingredients, harvested from local African American farms, gardens, and food purveyors. Each chef will tell their story and guide guests into the exploration of food and spirits rooted in the African diaspora.
"Let's be clear. African food is American food and culture. Part of the Black Chef Table is to tell how African food has touched every part of this world," added Griggs.
"This industry has been void of highlighting the best and the brightest that comes from the African American community. I personally believe the best chefs are the ones that do have a certain level of professional training but got it honestly, as they say, from your momma," said Marcus Davis, owner of Kulture.
They're also using black food purveyors from all across the city: ranchers, fishermen and black farmers. ABC13 caught up with Osbey picking his produce at the Sweetwater urban farm on the north side.
"Coming out here and touching the soil and touching the actual fresh ingredients and knowing the farmers and knowing who's growing it. You don't have to do much to it as a chef. It's fresh, it's locally grown, it doesn't travel far, and you add a little seasoning and put my spin on it, and it's a win-win combination," said Osbey.
From farm to the family table, Sunday dinner never tasted so good.
To purchase tickets for the event, visit the Black Chef Table's website.
