ACTION 13: Residents at a senior living community trapped after power outage and flooded elevators

Families concerned for their loved ones and the lack of answers, after apartments in a senior living center, have been without power for days.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Family members turned to ABC13, concerned for their loved ones and the lack of answers, after apartments in a senior living center have been without power for days and many are trapped in their apartments unable to leave because of flooded elevators.

Inside the Tradition-Woodway, near the Tanglewood area, a video shows water coming from the ceilings, flooded stairwells, water leaking from the exterior of the building, and a huge mess for residents. According to its website, the luxury complex is home to 22 independent living and 92 assisted living and memory care residences.

Katherine Jones said her mother is in her 80s and her power has been going on and off since Dec. 23.

"There was no power in her apartment, the common area, the pipes burst, and water coming out of everywhere," Katherine Jones said. "She said people were getting cold, but they were all helping each other out, yesterday one of their neighbors had a pipe burst."

While Jones said the power is back on, the elevators are still not running and many of the residents live on higher floors.

"She couldn't get down the elevators, which we found out were flooded," Jones said. "The only way up and down is the stairs, which is tricky for an 80-year-old."

One woman who did not want to use her name out of fear from management said her parents are also in their 80s and stuck in the building.

"People on the upper floors can't get down and the caregivers can't get to them either," she said. "My mother n law keeps texting me for help and there is nothing I can do."

According to records, the property is relatively new and was built in 2018.

A spokesperson told us the power outage was caused by a malfunction to a CenterPoint transformer on the Dec. 23. They say HPD and the fire department said the building is safe and no residents are in danger.

They do understand the inconvenience and contractors are on-site trying to fix the issues and elevators. The spokesperson also said, "while the Christmas weekend only compounds this difficulty, we have been fully staffed."

There is a backup generator that provided power to the common areas, according to management. However, that did not seem to be the case for many of the individual apartments.

After ABC13 reached out, an email was sent out telling residents, which said they would reserve and pay for a hotel room tonight at the Omni Hotel. But that doesn't help those who are unable to get down the stairs.

"They are stuck in their units, with no way out and it's Christmas, they have plans," the woman, who wants to stay anonymous said.

ABC13 has reached out to CenterPoint Energy.

