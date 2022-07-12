Houston sees double amount of calls for water leaks, as residents wait weeks for repairs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a growing problem. Ever since temperatures began to get hot, the city said more water leak requests are happening.
Houston Public Works said there's a science to it. They explain that the drought we're experiencing can cause the soil to shift and lead to more pipes bursting.
Some residents who are impacted said they have waited weeks for repairs and worry about the long-impact this might have.
Southwest Houston resident Kris Lloyd told ABC13 on Saturday it had been three weeks since their neighborhood filed a report to get a water leak fixed near Beechnut Street and Renwick Drive.
He expressed that he was concerned about the amount of water going to waste during a drought and the road turning into a sinkhole, causing a traffic issue.
SEE ALSO:Water leak causes road to cave on Beechnut Street in Southwest Houston
On Monday morning, crews finally made their way out there to make the repair in Lloyd's neighborhood.
A spokesperson with the City of Houston's Public Works said they have seen calls double over the past week and have to prioritize the bigger leaks around the city first.
Since the warm weather began in June, the city says they are receiving an average of 300 calls per week about water leaks. As of Sunday, they have 238 open work orders.
While driving around town, ABC13 saw cars splashing through a water leak at the intersection of Hawthorne and Montrose.
We also spotted one in an Upper Kirby neighborhood near Branard and Greenbriar that flows down to the end of the block. Neighbors say it's been more than two weeks since they've reported the problem and they just don't like seeing possibly this water being wasted, as they're seeing their water bills go up and being told to conserve.
"Certainly, especially during a time when we're talking about limiting the amount of water we spend on our lawns and not washing your car quite as often. Yeah, it doesn't make sense to then see it running down the street like it is here," resident Bob Schwartz said.
Water leaks can be reported by calling 311 or going to the Houston 311 website. Be aware that due to their backlog, it may take weeks for crews to make the repair depending on the severity of the case.
For stories on Houston's diverse communities, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Houston sees double amount of calls for water leaks, as residents wait weeks for repairs
WATER LEAK
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News