Protesters demand ICE to release detained children immediately

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Immigration rights groups CAIR-Houston and FIEL are calling on elected officials and the Houston community to help as they demand for children to be released out of ICE custody.A crowd of at least 100 protesters gathered at City Hall in downtown Houston, and marched to the ICE detention facility on Emancipation Ave Saturday afternoon.The group gathered outside of the facility and chanted loudly, "Free the kids," along with, "You are not alone."