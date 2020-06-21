protest

Protesters demand ICE to release detained children immediately

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Immigration rights groups CAIR-Houston and FIEL are calling on elected officials and the Houston community to help as they demand for children to be released out of ICE custody.

A crowd of at least 100 protesters gathered at City Hall in downtown Houston, and marched to the ICE detention facility on Emancipation Ave Saturday afternoon.


The group gathered outside of the facility and chanted loudly, "Free the kids," along with, "You are not alone."

Follow Stefania Okolie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.


SEE ALSO: Judge demands ICE better explain why it won't release 350 parents, children
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustonchild abuseprotestdacaiceimmigration
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PROTEST
Shooting in Seattle protest zone leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Woman wanted after Atlanta Wendy's burns in shooting protest
Demonstrators topple Confederate statues amid Juneteenth celebrations
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pres. Trump suggests he urged slowing of virus testing
Missing soldier Gregory Morales' remains found, mother says
6 Trump staffers test positive for COVID-19 in Tulsa
Woman found dead on Manvel road identified after 30 years
Another round of scattered showers/storms possible Sunday
Woman wanted after Atlanta Wendy's burns in shooting protest
Deadly night on Houston roads, 3 dead in separate crashes
Show More
Video shows Rep. Al Green self-administer COVID-19 test
Weekend travel will be a challenge in Houston
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
12-year-old boy found safe from Fresno area, FBCSO says
Houston man climbs length of Mt. Everest for charity
More TOP STORIES News