Houston police officer resigns after Capitol storm revelation

The @houstonpolice officer in question tendered his resignation this morning. The Department will release his name upon the conclusion of our joint ongoing criminal investigation with @FBI and @TheJusticeDept. https://t.co/5HlwgGuIJf — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 14, 2021

Chaos at the Capitol: Minute-by-minute video shows how riots, violence unfolded

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer identified as part of the thousands who stormed the U.S. Capitol has resigned.Tam Pham, 48, worked for HPD for 18 years and was assigned to Westside Patrol.Pham was identified by sources as the officer who traveled to Washington on Jan. 6 and 'penetrated the Capitol' during the Congressional joint session to certify Joe Biden's electoral win.Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo announced his resignation, but did not identify Pham.Acevedo said he contacted the FBI special agent-in-charge of the Houston office after learning Sunday about the officer's activities. A joint investigation continues into Pham's activities that day.During his time with HPD, Pham had no disciplinary problems, according to statements made Wednesday by Acevedo.Acevedo said he received the tip from a citizen about a Houston police officer seen in images of the Capitol siege. Acevedo said he opened Facebook and found images of the officer, who traveled alone, Acevedo said."I can't tell you the anger I feel at the thought of a police officer and other police officers thinking they get to storm the Capitol," he added.Pham may be the first of others from the Houston area who were believed to be at the Capitol during a rally prior to the siege, though the FBI has refused to provide specifics about local citizens' possible involvement in the violence and breach, citing the ongoing investigation."We know a lot of folks went to D.C. out of Houston," Acevedo said.Five people died during the ordeal, including a U.S. Capitol police officer.The FBI has received nearly 45,000 digital media tips that were being reviewed. Dozens of people and/or social media accounts of individuals who made entry into the Capitol had been identified.