Former HPD officer Tam Pham taken into custody on federal charges related to Capitol riot

Tam Pham, 48, turned himself in to authorities Wednesday morning and was awaiting word on an initial court appearance, defense attorney Nicole Deborde told ABC13.
He's facing charges of knowingly entering a restricted government building and engaging in disorderly and disruptive conduct.
Pham was interviewed at his home in Richmond last Tuesday by agents of the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force.
In the document, Pham initially told agents he was in Washington for business reasons between Jan. 5 and 7, but denied taking part in the incident.
Pham agreed to hand over his cell phone to investigators who found no photos for Jan. 6. Court documents stated the agents asked to look in his "Deleted Items" folder where they found multiple pictures and videos of him inside the Capitol building.
After the agents reminded Pham that it's illegal to lie to the FBI, the documents state he admitted to entering the Capitol when others had stormed it, but denied any involvement in the violence.
Pham claimed he followed people heading to the Capitol, climbed over some fences that had already been knocked over, walked around some barriers, and never engaged with any officers present at the Capitol.
Pham told agents he went into the Capitol rotunda to look at the art on the walls and take photos, remained there for 10-15 minutes, and then left and didn't return.
The FBI affidavit stated there was probable cause to charge Pham with engaging in disorderly conduct to disrupt government business in a restricted building and engaging in disorderly conduct to disrupt a session of Congress.
Pham resigned from the Houston Police Department after 18 years on the job.
"It was more curiosity to see the President's speech with a large group of people," said Deborde. "He was curious what the President had to say. It's something that spun out of control. He's not an individual who desires to be seen at a violent protest, or an avid Trump supporter willing to stop at nothing to create a change in the election. That's not his goal at all."
The @houstonpolice officer in question tendered his resignation this morning. The Department will release his name upon the conclusion of our joint ongoing criminal investigation with @FBI and @TheJusticeDept. https://t.co/5HlwgGuIJf— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 14, 2021
During his time with HPD, Pham had no disciplinary problems, according toChief Art Acevedo.
Five people died during the Jan. 6 ordeal, including a U.S. Capitol police officer.
Since last week, political news site The Appeal has been tracking law enforcement officers who participated in the pro-Trump riot. As of Tuesday, the site has identified over 30 officers from departments around the country who joined the mob at the Capitol. The Washington Post also reported that ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday, federal authorities screened troops from the National Guard for any connections to extremist groups, a choice that Gov. Greg Abbott quickly decried on Twitter.
"This is the most offensive thing I've ever heard," Abbott tweeted. "No one should ever question the loyalty or professionalism of the Texas National Guard. I authorized more than 1,000 to go to D.C. I'll never do it again if they are disrespected like this."
As part of this security screening process, officials have removed 12 members of the National Guard from helping secure Biden's inauguration, the Associated Press reported Tuesday. All 12 troops either had links to far-right extremist groups or had posted violent or extreme views on online platforms. It's not known what units the 12 members served in.
