Thousands of Houston-area CenterPoint Energy customers without power amid storms

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thousands of residents in the Houston area are in the dark as thunderstorms roll in on Monday.

As of 3:14 p.m., over 20,355 customers were without power, according to CenterPoint Energy's tracker.

That number went down to about 16,000 but skyrocketed again to 23,713 by 4 p.m.

Data shows the majority of the outages are in northeast Harris and Montgomery Counties.

Monday is an ABC13 Weather Alert Day with chances for strong to severe thunderstorms, including the risk of tornadoes. A Tornado Watch has been issued for southeast Texas until the storms pass. They should be east of Houston by 7 p.m.

