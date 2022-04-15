City of Houston to hire 100 lifeguards for Houston public pools

The video used above is from a previous virtual job fair
There will be 111 positions open at the 37 City of Houston outdoor pools for those who are eligible.
Positions available are:
- Lifeguard starting at $13.66 per hour
- Head lifeguard starting at $15.00 per hour
- Aquatic Center Supervisor starting at $17.19 an hour
The workweek will be Tuesday through Sunday, for an average of 30 to 40 hours a week.
There are pre-qualifications you must have in order to apply.
Pre-qualifications for applicants:
- Must be 16-years-old before May 31, 2022
- Pass a standard lifeguard swim evaluation
- Pass an American Red Cross Lifeguard Training
- Have reliable transportation
- Have a lifeguard certification
Each calendar year, those must be certified in Lifeguard Training and First Aid/ CPR/ AED for Professional Rescuer by an American Red Cross Approved Agency.
For those who are not certified, you can receive certification through the HPARD for a one-time payroll-deduction fee of $42.00 when committing to work for the city of Houston during the summer season.
If you are interested, you can apply at the City of Houston website.
When you receive an email confirming that your application has been submitted successfully, forward it with your first and last name to Aquatics.Applications@houstontx.gov.