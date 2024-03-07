Houston mayor says HPD suspended cases is 'alarming'; addresses hope for next DA, 'clear backlog'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- What do bike trails, the Houston Police Department, and the Harris County district attorney all have in common?

They were all topics Houston Mayor John Whitmire addressed during a lengthy media session after city council Wednesday morning. There weren't initial plans for Whitmire to speak, but he ultimately did so for nearly 40 minutes.

The overwhelming topic at hand was the hundreds of thousands of cases that have been suspended by the Houston Police Department over the past eight years as a result of inadequate staffing.

"It is alarming," Whitmire said. "It is shocking to me."

The mayor said both he and Houston Police Chief Troy Finner will ultimately be held accountable for the handling of those cases.

Whitmire was also asked what he's hoping for in the next Harris County district attorney after incumbent Kim Ogg was defeated by Sean Teare in Tuesday night's Democratic primary.

"Let's clear the backlog," he urged. "Hold people accountable."

Crime and punishment weren't the only topics of conversation with Whitmire this morning.

He vowed to improve mobility across the city by championing bike trails and working with METRO to increase ridership.

