If you see heavy police presence near Shell Energy Stadium on Tuesday morning or hear loud bangs, do not be alarmed. Here's everything you need to know about the pre-planned police training.

Residents may hear loud banging and see large police presence in east Downtown today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police have a warning for Houstonians -- if you see heavy police presence near Shell Energy Stadium on Tuesday morning, do not be alarmed.

Houston police said residents may see HPD SWAT team members, Harris County Sheriff's Office SWAT team members, and equipment in the area starting around 9 a.m.

Residents in the east downtown area might also hear noises that sound like loud bangs.

The streets around the stadium will close at 10 a.m. HPD said the entire exercise should wrap up around 11 a.m., and officers and equipment should be gone by noon.

HPD's Mobility Response Team will be in the area for traffic control. Officials encouraged drivers to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

HPD emphasized that the training exercise poses no risk or disruption to the public.

Shell Energy Stadium, home to the Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash, is located at 2200 Texas Avenue.