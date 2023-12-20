Bodycam video shows HPD officers save one of their own after shooting in southwest Houston

The newly-released video shows the moment the suspect fired several shots into the officer's unmarked car. HPD said other officers saved his life when they applied tourniquets after the shooting.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are sharing body camera and security video of an officer getting hurt during a deadly shootout earlier this month.

The department said other officers ended up saving his life. They can be seen on body camera video providing first aid and applying tourniquets to the injured sergeant.

Sgt. Mauricio Valle was searching for a a burglary suspect in southwest Houston on Dec. 2 when he was ambushed off Harwin Drive and Hillcroft Street, according to HPD.

Officers were called to 6900 Harwin Drive around 1:10 a.m. for reported burglaries in the area. HPD said they identified two suspicious people -- Edwin Joey Villegas and an unknown female.

The officers reportedly lost sight of both of the suspects and began searching the area.

Newly-released security video from the incident shows the moment Valle pulled behind a building at 7000 Harwin in an unmarked police vehicle.

Meanwhile, a man HPD identified as Villegas can be seen hiding between a truck and a pile of pallets. After Valle stops his car, the video shows Villegas run out and fire shots into the sergeant's vehicle.

The video then shows Valle get out of his car and return fire at Villegas before collapsing on the ground. The suspect ran around to the other side of the building and also collapsed, the video shows.

Body camera footage shows other HPD officers providing first aid to both the sergeant and the suspect.

Valle asked the officers to apply tourniquets as he had been shot multiple times.

"Guys I got shot. Guys I got shot. Come over here. I got shot," Valle said in the bodycam video.

"Where did you get hit?" another officer asked.

"Both arms and legs. Get my legs. Tourniquet me," Valle replied.

Valle was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries. He's expected to make a full recovery.

Officers provided aid to Villegas and performed chest compressions, but paramedics later pronounced the suspect dead at the scene, HPD said.

HPD said the incident is still under investigation.

