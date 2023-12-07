A robbery suspect was shot and killed after an HPD officer was struck in an ambush-style attack in Sharpstown, Houston police say.

HPD sergeant injured in 'ambush-style' attack in Sharpstown released from hospital, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police sergeant is now at home recovering after he was wounded in a deadly shootout with a suspect over the weekend.

Sgt. Mauricio Valle was released from the hospital sometime Wednesday, according to a release from HPD Chief Troy Finner.

The video above is from a previous report.

"A big thank you to the amazing staff at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center and the people of Houston for their prayers and ongoing support," the statement read. "Sergeant Valle is in good spirits as he recovers. He is eager to return to protecting and serving the citizens of our great city."

Valle was injured on Dec. 2. Police said he became aware of a suspect who is connected to multiple burglaries and possibly an aggravated assault. That day, at about 1 a.m., Valle reportedly noticed the suspect appeared to be casing some businesses along the 6900 block of Harwin Drive.

Investigators said Valle confronted the suspect, and gunfire was exchanged.

The suspect was shot and killed, and Valle was shot in the arm, leg, and once in the side, according to police. Finner said Valle's tactical vest saved his life.