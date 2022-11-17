Man with AK-47-style weapon struck during shootout with HPD officers in northwest Houston

Police said the man, who was wearing an ankle monitor, crashed into a tree after they tried to pull him over. That's when he allegedly started firing at officers through his windshield.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of using an AK-47-style weapon was shot in an exchange of gunfire with police in northwest Houston on Thursday morning.

The shootout happened just before 1 a.m. in the middle of the street in the 4700 block Bingle Road at Acorn Street, not far from US-290, police said.

Video from the scene showed the suspect's truck and a Houston police cruiser riddled with bullet holes in the windshield.

Police said they initially tried to pull the 34-year-old driver over for running red lights, speeding and driving erratically.

The man reportedly refused to stop and tried to speed off, but hit a tree. At some point, police said he threw something out of his window.

After the crash, police said the man started shooting at officers.

Investigators said the man fired at two police officers through his windshield with a short AK-47-style rifle. The officers shot back.

The man was shot several times. He was taken to Ben Taub Hospital and is expected to survive.

No officers were hurt in the shootout.

Police said the man was wearing an ankle monitor -- so he was either on parole or probation. Investigators didn't have immediate information on his criminal record.

"He will obviously face attempted capital murder of a police officer charges," Asst. Chief Wyatt Martin said. "It was very clear from where he was shooting, he was attempting to strike these officers. He has an ankle monitor on, and potentially could have other charges."

As for the officers who fired their weapons, HPD said they are both men in their late 20s who have been with the department for three and four years.

