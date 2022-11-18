Man with AK-47-style weapon struck during shootout with officers identified and charged, HPD says

Police said the man, who was wearing an ankle monitor, crashed into a tree after they tried to pull him over. That's when he allegedly started firing at officers through his windshield.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of using an AK-47-style weapon in an exchange of gunfire with Houston police has been identified and charged while he recovers at a hospital.

The video above is from a previous report.

Anthony J. Garcia has been charged with two counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer, felony evading arrest in a motor vehicle and felon in possession of a weapon, documents state.

The 34-year-old was allegedly involved in a shootout with police Thursday just before 1 a.m. in the middle of Bingle Road at Acorn Street.

Garcia is currently still in a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to police.

Police said they initially tried to pull Garcia over for running red lights, speeding, and driving erratically. Garcia reportedly refused to stop and tried to speed off, but hit a tree. At some point, police said he threw something out of his window.

After the crash, police said the man started shooting at two officers through his windshield with a short AK-47-style rifle. The officers shot back, hitting Garcia several times.

No officers were hurt in the shootout. One of them was sworn into the department in December of 2018 and the other in December of 2019.

Police said the man was wearing an ankle monitor because he was out on parole.