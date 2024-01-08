Officer shoots man accused of smoking marijuana in gas station parking lot in NE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in the hospital after he was shot by Houston police in northeast Houston, according to authorities.

The Houston Police Department said the suspect was sitting in a car parked at a gas station in the 8400 block of Tidwell Road hear Haddick Street.

Nearby officers reportedly smelled marijuana shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, approached the car, and asked the 39-year-old man inside to step outside of the vehicle.

HPD said the man refused, so officers attempted to physically remove the driver from the vehicle. That's when the officers reportedly noticed a handgun on the car's floorboard.

Officials said they tried to deploy a Taser, but it was not successful.

"One of the two officers at that point realized and made the declaration that the suspect was reaching for the gun. At that time, he (the officer) discharged his firearm," Asst. Chief Kevin Deese said.

Police said the suspect then ran inside the convenience store, where he was arrested after a brief struggle. The man was shot in the lower body.

HPD said he was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital. He is said to be stable.

The department shared a photo on social media of the suspect's weapon inside his vehicle.

The HPD officers involved were not injured. One of them has been with the department for three years, while the other has been with the department for four years.