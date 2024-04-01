2 officers were serving felony warrant when armed suspect shot, killed in NW Houston, HPD says

Two Houston police officers opened fire at an armed suspect on Monday afternoon in the city's Westbranch neighborhood, HPD said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two officers serving a warrant on a man accused of threatening to burn an adult film shop shot the suspect to death inside a northwest Houston home on Monday afternoon, police said.

The Houston Police Department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, about shots fired in the 4900 block of Shadowdale Drive off Clay Road in the Westbranch neighborhood. Police received a call about the shooting at about 4:30 p.m.

According to preliminary information in the post, the officers discharged their weapons at an armed suspect, who was later pronounced dead at the scene. Police reported no injuries to officers.

HPD Chief Troy Finner later elaborated that the officers were from the Major Offenders Division's Fugitive Apprehension Team, who were serving surveillance on the suspect throughout the day.

According to Finner, police received an exposure call at the same home at 11:25 a.m., to which Northwest Division officers responded. The Major Offenders Division and Northwest officers contacted each other, with the surveillance team advising the patrol units about the operation. The Northwest Division officers backed off, and the surveillance continued.

The chief wasn't sure who reported that someone was exposing themselves or whether the suspect was the one who allegedly committed the act.

Then, at 4:20 p.m., Finner said the Major Offenders Division officers began surrounding the house and identified themselves. The suspect refused to come out, and the officers breached the backdoor.

Finner said the officers located the man in a bedroom, where they commanded him to come out. He initially stepped out but went back inside, re-emerged with a gun, and pointed it at the officers, who then opened fire.

No one else was in the house. Police didn't immediately identify the suspect but said that he was accused of pulling a gun on a manager of a nearby adult film shop. An employee told ABC13 that a client who is a regular came in on March 22 and started a fight with another employee.

Police said the suspect pulled a gun and threatened to shoot and burn down the business.

Internal affairs, the district attorney, and a special investigation will get underway into the shooting. Finner said one of the officers has nine years of service while the other has 15.

"Pray for everybody involved. It's a difficult job for our officers, but it's also tough on the families. We never know what motivates people to do wrong," Finner said.

Finner also gave a warning to anyone who thinks about threatening the police.

"I'm not going to tell my officers to stand by and wait to get shot. No. So they're doing their job to protect the entire city," he said.

For updates on this story, follow Brooke Taylor on Facebook, X and Instagram.