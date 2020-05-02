Condolences pour in for fallen Houston Police officer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Moments after news broke that Houston Police Officer Jason Knox died after Saturday morning's helicopter crash, condolences began to pour in for the entire department.







"Our thoughts and prayers are with the @houstonpolice department and the family of the officer who passed in this morning's helicopter accident," the Houston Office of Emergency Management tweeted.


"Beyond heartbroken to share that 1 officer has passed," Houston Police union president Joe Gamaldi tweeted.



From every level of law enforcement and government, to citizens around Houston, countless people said they were praying for Houston.

















RELATED: Houston Police helicopter crashes, killing 1 officer


Saturday's death was the first for the department since Sergeant Christopher Brewster was shot and killed in December 2019.

SEE ALSO: Community says farewell to fallen Sgt. Christopher Brewster

RELATED: HPD helicopter crashes and lands on its side at Hobby Airport after patrol flight
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpolice officer killedhouston police departmenthelicopterhelicopter crashofficer killed
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after tough battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Show More
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
YESPrep celebrates seniors with parades
More TOP STORIES News