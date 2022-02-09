man killed

Wanted man shot and killed by Houston police officers identified by medical examiner's office

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A robbery suspect shot and killed by Houston police officers during an arrest attempt Monday morning was identified by the medical examiner's office Wednesday.

Authorities identified the man as Charion Lockett.

At about 10:45 a.m., officers went to serve a felony arrest warrant in the 800 block of Oak West Drive. They say Lockett, who was wanted for aggravated robbery, was at the home.

HPD officials say information from the scene is that Lockett began shooting at officers, who then returned fired. Lockett was hit, and it was later confirmed that he died.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said Lockett was sitting in his car in the driveway when officers pulled up in front of the residence in a marked vehicle and he immediately began firing before the officers got out of the car.

No officers were hurt, according to Finner, but they will be placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

Body camera footage and surveillance video has yet to be released, but friends of Lockett have already taken to social media to ask Mayor Sylvester Turner to expedite the release of that video.

