Houston police officer hospitalized after being hit by off-duty Pasadena officer

Houston police officer hospitalized after patrol car was hit

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer was hospitalized after his patrol car was struck by an off-duty Pasadena police officer.

Police say the officer was blocking traffic for a car that was stalled on the south beltway feeder on Wayside Drive at about 3 a.m. on Thursday.

During that investigation, police say an off-duty Pasadena officer driving his truck rear-ended the officer's patrol car while the officer was inside.

The off-duty Pasadena officer was also taken to the hospital. Police are looking into whether or not the officer was impaired.
