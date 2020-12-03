Health & Fitness

HPD officer remembered at memorial service

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officer Ernest Leal Jr. is being remembered for his 36 years of service with the Houston Police Department.

A memorial service for Leal is being held at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church.

Leal died Nov. 27 after fighting COVID-19 since October.

The 60-year-old battled the virus with vigor and courage, Houston police chief Art Acevedo wrote recently.

Leal joined HPD in 1984, working with both the northeast patrol division and the jail division. He later moved to the north patrol division, where he served for more than 30 years.

Leal leaves behind a wife and four children, as well as his mom, two brothers and a sister.

Nine municipal employees, three Houston firefighters and one Houston police officer have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

