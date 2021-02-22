HPD Chief discusses annual 'March on Crime' initiative efforts

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and other HPD leaders are discussing the department's annual "March on Crime" initiative Monday morning.
Acevedo will be highlighting specific efforts the department will employ to help "keep Houston safe."
While this may be an annual initiative, Houston has already seen a high volume of crime this year, especially among teens. Just three weeks into 2021, at least 10 teenagers in the Houston area have lost their lives because of gun violence. That's the highest number over that time period in the past five years.
Acevedo has said the fight to reduce crime needs to be a community effort.
The city closed out 2020 with 400 people murdered. That's a spike of at least 42% over 2019 and 100 more than the highs seen in 2015 and 2016, when the city hit 300 murders.
INTERACTIVE: Explore the map below for information on each homicide. The blue dots represent murders in 2019 and the red dots are murders this year. On mobile device? Click here for a full screen experience.
