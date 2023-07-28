Officers did a PIT maneuver and turned the Jeep around, but the woman allegedly kept going and lost the officers as she drove the wrong way on the road.

Woman in custody after leading HPD on chase across Houston in stolen Jeep, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police chased a stolen Jeep Wrangler out of Dallas with two women inside across the Houston area overnight.

HPD said the chase started just after midnight when officers tried to pull a driver over for a traffic violation on the I-45 Gulf Freeway at Monroe Road in southeast Houston, but she didn't stop.

The chase went across town to the northwest side, where police performed a PIT maneuver on the vehicle.

A PIT maneuver is a technique where an officer causes the suspect vehicle to turn sideways abruptly, in hopes that the driver will lose control and stop.

HPD said the PIT was successful and tuned the Jeep the wrong way on the road. However, instead of stopping, the woman kept driving the wrong way and lost the officers.

Police were able to catch up with the driver after an HPD helicopter spotted the Jeep in the 4100 block of Hill Oak Drive near U.S. 290.

The chase lasted for about 30 minutes, HPD said.

The driver was detained for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Police said the Jeep had been reported stolen from the Dallas area and the driver had a felony warrant.

HPD said they do not expect any charges to be filed against the passenger.

