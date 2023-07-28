A car chase prompted by reports of a stolen Toyota Tundra turned into a foot chase in the Gulfton area. It then escalated to shootout with officers that turned deadly.

Suspect dies after gunfire exchange during chase in stolen Toyota Tundra in Gulfton area, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect is dead after officers fired back at him in a chase prompted by reports that he was driving a stolen vehicle in the Gulfton area on Thursday.

Police say the suspect had a gun while leading police on a foot chase in the 6600 block of Hillcroft near Bellaire Boulevard.

It all started at about 8:55 p.m. Thursday when Houston police tried to stop a Toyota Tundra that was reported stolen on Wednesday. Police say the driver took off but then lost control and nearly hit a pedestrian on Clarewood near Renwick.

The suspect hit a fence and jumped out, authorities said.

"As the officer was pursuing the suspect, he was holding a firearm in his hand and, from the officers' account, they believe the suspect was pointing the firearm at them. Subsequently, they discharged, striking the suspect multiple times," HPD Executive Assistant Chief Ban Tien said.

Police say the suspect died at the hospital. An investigation is ongoing.

The officers who shot the suspect are three-year and five-year veterans of the force.

