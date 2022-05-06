Internet, phone services restored after Houstonian Turns to Ted

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When Victor Fontenot's TV signal went out on Super Bowl Sunday, it was just an inconvenience, not a crisis. But then his phone and internet went out too.
"He had no communication with the outside world and his physicians would be calling me, trying to get in touch with him," Fontenot's sister, Veronica Jammer told ABC13's Ted Oberg.
Jammer said her brother loves his independence, but is chronically ill. He takes the METRO bus to frequent doctor's appointments and checks in with Jammer often, so he needs his phone and internet to keep in contact with her and his doctors.
"I'm a nurse so his health issues, when he's not well, I'm not well," Jammer said.
Jammer tried to help the best she could by calling AT&T, hoping to figure out why the service went out and when it would be restored.
She said at first they told her it would take 24 to 48 hours due to supply chain issues. But then, 48 hours turned into a week and then longer and his big sister was worried.
"I just think about Ted, take it to Ted Oberg," Jammer said. "It was so easy because I just Google 'ABC Ted Oberg' and then you click on this link, you put in a little statement with your issue."
Our Turn to Ted team called AT&T on March 13 and the very next day, the phone services were restored.
"He's a happy man and that's all that matters," Jammer said. "Be persistent, be patient, but take it to Ted Oberg and his crew."
An AT&T spokesperson told us the service was "disrupted by damage caused by a traffic accident."
"Initially, we were unable to complete necessary repairs because of severe rainstorms in the area. We have apologized for the inconvenience to the Fontenot's and provided them a credit on their account," the spokesperson said.
