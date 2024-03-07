Houston businesses celebrate Oscars Sunday with watch parties and themed treats

The big-screen dreams of Hollywood aren't as far removed from Houston as you might think. See how H-Town plays a role in the Oscars, ahead of the biggest night of the year in show business!

The big-screen dreams of Hollywood aren't as far removed from Houston as you might think. See how H-Town plays a role in the Oscars, ahead of the biggest night of the year in show business!

The big-screen dreams of Hollywood aren't as far removed from Houston as you might think. See how H-Town plays a role in the Oscars, ahead of the biggest night of the year in show business!

The big-screen dreams of Hollywood aren't as far removed from Houston as you might think. See how H-Town plays a role in the Oscars, ahead of the biggest night of the year in show business!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Oscars Sunday is almost here, and several Houston businesses want to help you celebrate!

Watch Parties

Axelrad

Looking for a spot to go watch the 96th Academy Awards with your friends?

Axelrad is hosting a viewing party from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Frank & Richards food truck will be at the Midtown-area bar during the party, according to Axelrad's Facebook event page.

In addition to screening the Oscars on their projector, the event will also feature a free comedy show in the bar's Upstairs Room at 8 p.m.

Axelrad is located at 1517 Alabama St.

RELATED: Oscars 2024: Here's everything to know about the 96th Academy Awards

Houston Cinema Arts Society

The Houston Cinema Arts Society is hosting their own Oscars watch party at William Price Distilling Company starting at 7 p.m.

Anyone who wishes to attend must register online, but admission is free!

Attendees will get a free Houston Cinema Arts Festival tote bag at the door.

William Price Distilling Company is located at 970 Wakefield Dr.

SEE ALSO: Best Oscars viewing party essentials 2024

Oscars-Themed Treats

Dessert Gallery

Dessert Gallery is the place to go if you're looking for sweet treats to serve during your own watch party!

The Upper Kirby-area bakery is offering a variety of Oscars-themed, hand-decorated butter cookies.

They are available to pre-order online or purchase in store through March 10.

The cookies are priced at $4.94 each and feature a variety of designs including a bucket of popcorn, a clapboard, and of course, an Oscars statue.

Craving Kernels

Movies and popcorn simply go hand in hand! If you're looking for a salty snack for your Oscars watch party, visit Craving Kernels in Tomball!

The gourmet popcorn shop is offering an Academy Awards Movie Night Basket for $24.95. It features several bags of popcorn and treats, including a special Oscars mix that is flavored like sparking wine and blackberries.

Craving Kernels is located at 312 Market Street in Tomball, Texas.