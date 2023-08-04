Houston opera singer and husband plead guilty to sexually assaulting aspiring singer in 2010

Houston opera singer David Daniels and his husband Walter Williams pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting an aspiring singer in 2010.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Houston opera singer and his husband will serve probation after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting an aspiring singer more than a decade ago.

David Daniels and William Walters took the unexpected plea deal before they were headed to trial Friday.

The assault happened on May 15, 2010.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Jay Gordon said the victim was attending Rice University studying opera at the time when he met the couple through acquaintances.

Our partners at the Houston Chronicle reported the couple raped him at their home when he went home with Daniels.

Gordon said Daniels and Walters will be on deferred adjudication for the next eight years and must register as sex offenders for life.

"This was a very just outcome, and I think that this is done right by everybody involved," Gordon said.

Their probation will be transferred to Georgia, where they both live.

