27 toys your kids will actually use beyond the holidays

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Nothing feels better than seeing the smiles of your little ones as they unwrap the perfect gift this holiday season. But with so many toys to choose from, it can be hard to find a toy they'll actually use after all the wrapping paper has hit the floor.

That's where this holiday toy gift guide comes into play. From surefire hits like Elmo to lifetime entertainers like the Nintendo Switch, we've got a list of the top toys this holiday season for kids of all ages. You'll find some of our top choices in each age range plus a few others we love under and above $50 bucks. Many of these items are on sale now, so shop now and cross the most important names off your gift list today.

For more holiday gift guides, check out our best Christmas gifts and gifts under $100 articles.

Gifts for ages 4 and under

Top Choice: Sesame Street Elmo Slide Singing and Dancing 14-inch Plush

- Why we love it: If you're a parent, you're probably familiar with one of Elmo's many great hits - the "Elmo Slide." This popular plush sings in English and Spanish and dances to his hit tune. Elmo plushies are always a holiday favorite and are always a threat to sell out, so grab it now, on sale!

Image credit:Walmart

Gifts under $50::

- VTech Stroll & Discover Activity Walker 2 -in-1

- Melissa & Doug Food Groups - 21 Wooden Pieces and 4 Crates

- Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Mix & Learn DJ Table, Musical Learning Toy for Baby & Toddler

- Build A Bear Workshop Disney's Stitch Plush Stuffed Animal, 12 inches

Gifts over $50::

- Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Ultimate Ice Cream Truck Playset

- CoComelon 6V Bumper Car

- Radio Flyer, 4-in-1 Stroll 'N Trike with Activity Tray

- Disney Junior Minnie Mouse Flipping Fun Pretend Play Kitchen Set

Gifts for ages 5-11

Top Choice: Tamagotchi Uni

- Why we love it: If you're kid has been asking you for a pet, why not try a virtual pet first? The newest generation of the Tomagotchi has mini games, over 20 characters and allows your kid to raise a unique 'pet' that will have its very own personality.

Image credit: Walmart

Gifts under $50:

- Furby Coral Interactive Plush Toy

- ThinkFun Gravity Maze Marble Run Brain Game and STEM

- LEGO City 2023 Advent Calendar

- LEGO Disney and Pixar 'Up' House

- Creativity for Kids Grow 'N Glow Terrarium Kit

- LEGO Speed Champions 2 Fast 2 Furious Nissan Skyline GT-R

Gifts over $50:

- Barbie Dreamhouse, 75+ Pieces, Pool Party Doll House with 3 Story Slide

- Lamborghini 12 V Powered Ride on Cars

- Magic Mixies Magic Genie Lamp

Gifts for ages 5-11

Top Choice: Nintendo Switch - OLED Model w/ White Joy-Con

- Why we love it: As a kid, getting a video game console was one of my most cherished gifts growing up. And for gameplay that is both suitable for kids and adults alike, the Switch will provide hours and hours of fun for the entire family.

Image credit: Walmart

Gifts under $50:

- Nintendo Switch Sports

- Fujifilm INSTAX Mini 7+ Exclusive Blister Bundle with Bonus Pack of Film

- Sharper Image 2.4GHz RC Glow Up Stunt Drone with LED Lights

- Fitfirst STEM Solar Robot Toy

Gifts over $50:

- Squad Hero Ultimate Rechargeable Laser Tag 2.0

- LEGO Ideas Vincent Van Gogh The Starry Night

- AOVOPRO ES80 350W 8.5' Foldable Electric Scooter

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Localish and this ABC station.