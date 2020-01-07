HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Get ready for some new tourists in town!
Houston has landed at number five on Harper's Bazaar's list of top 20 places to travel in 2020.
Houston is listed among other destinations such as Sydney, Australia; Botswana; and Paris, France.
The publication cites Houston's food scene and growth - as we are poised to knock Chicago out of the number three position in the next census.
It's going to be a big year for some of our city's biggest attractions. The Museum of Fine Arts is getting an expansion, the Houston Farmer's Market will expand across 18 acres, and the Houston Botanic Garden is set to be completed this year.
Those upgrades and openings are expected to draw even more visitors to the Bayou City.
SEE ALSO:
Houston has some of the best drivers in country: study
Here's why Seabrook has been named the best place to live in Texas
Houston ranked number 5 on list of top places to visit in 2020
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More