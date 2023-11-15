Houston ISD police officers performing a wellness check said the circumstances appeared "dangerous," so they went inside. Investigators believe it was a murder-suicide.

Man and woman found dead inside SW Houston home after no one picked up child from school, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and a woman were found dead inside a home in southwest Houston after a child was never picked up from school on Tuesday, according to police.

Houston ISD police performed a welfare check at a home in the 7600 block of Bankside Drive around 8 p.m. after no one picked up an 8-year-old child from school.

When police arrived, investigators said the circumstances appeared "dangerous," so they went inside.

Officers requested the Houston Police Department also respond to the scene.

"They made entry into the house. Once they got in the house, they found an adult female deceased from apparent blunt trauma," Lt. Larry Crowson said. "They found a male who appears to be deceased from a self-hanging."

Investigators believe it may have been a murder-suicide.

The 8-year-old was taken into the care of HISD police officers.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential emotional support, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.