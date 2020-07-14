Put on your mask and go check out these Houston murals!

community strong

HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- If you're looking for something fun to do while social distancing, why not check out the art around you?

Houston has more than 1000 murals around the city.

The owners of Up Art Gallery in downtown Houston are creating a mural map, so Houstonians can drive around and take photos with artwork.

"All of the information that I have received has been from others. Mural hunters, artists, management districts," explained UP Art Studio co-owner Elia Quiles.

Visitors will be able to focus on different neighborhoods of interest, then click on locations to learn more about artwork and artists.

"In the recent years, it was all about Instagram, colorful, happy stuff. You know, angel wings and hearts and etc," explained artist Mr. D 1987. "In the last six months, with everything that's happened, I think people's emotions are running really high and people are actually painting things that are more meaningful."

The map goes LIVE on July 15th here: HoustonMuralMap.com
