community strong

Houston muralist's amazing chalk art inspires amid pandemic

By
HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- Anat Ronen's story has been well-documented.

She's a native of Israel and came to the United States in 2006. She worked various office jobs before applying for a visa given to individuals with extraordinary abilities. That visa was approved, and Anat has spent the last decade creating murals, chalk art and more around the globe.

"I'm forever grateful for whoever approved that visa," said Ronen. "That opened up a whole new world and I discovered who I am."

Professional artists have been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ronen said she's had some commissions over the last few months, but business is much slower than usual.

"It's definitely trying times," she said. "All of the funds that were available before (for art) will now be used for something else."

That hasn't stopped Ronen from fulfilling her purpose, which she says is creating art. She's been using her driveway to create elaborate chalk pieces that have brought joy to her community. Pieces include everything from cats to a pair of gloved hands formed into the shape of a heart.
Muralist Anat Ronen is using her driveway as a canvas for her incredible art!



"Since we've been home, I see people coming and going and looking at the stuff," Ronen said. "It's been a fun way to experience my own art."

She also collaborated with three other female artists across the country to create a chalk mural of a nurse. Each artist created her own section and the final product was achieved by placing photos of each quarter together. The nurse in the piece is also an artist.

"She's a good friend of ours so it became natural that we'd do her," said Ronen. "It became this very organic collaboration and it was great."

Visit AnatRonen.com to see more of Anat's work.
See how coming to America from Israel opened up a whole new life for Anat Ronen.

Related topics:
societyhoustonarthoustoncommunity strongcoronavirusarts & culturemural artscovid 19
