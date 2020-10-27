Society

Houston mother mows lawns for seniors and veterans during the pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for all of us, but one Houston woman is still looking for a way to give back.

Lauren Laborde,a mother of two, is mowing lawns for seniors and veterans who need a little extra help.

Laborde is servicing the Spring Branch and Briar Forest neighborhoods on weekdays and some weekends.

She said her availability is flexible due to her losing her job in the oil and gas industry during the pandemic.

Laborde has a Toro 22-inch recycler lawn mower and a Ryobi edger. She's also equipped with chainsaws for more extensive tree trimming.

To contact Laborde for your lawn care needs, visit the "I want to mow your lawn" website.

