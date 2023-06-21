What to do when someone you know goes missing

Missing 18-year-old with intellectual disability last seen in W. Houston on Monday, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for an 18-year-old with an intellectual disability who went missing in west Houston two days ago.

Texas EquuSearch said Julio Salazar was last seen Monday leaving his home near the 2200 block of Greenhouse.

Officials added that, a few hours later, Julio might have been spotted near a park entrance in the 19000 block of Saums Road.

Julio was reportedly last seen wearing a white shirt with a horizontal blue line across the top of the chest, black jogger pants, black and white high-top tennis/boots, and a baseball cap. He was carrying a black backpack.

He's described as a Hispanic man with brown eyes, brown hair with tight curls, and a medium build, standing at 6 feet 3 inches and weighing 150 pounds.

Julio is said to have difficulty communicating and only understands Spanish. He also has a debilitating physical condition and cannot ask for help, officials said.

If you have seen Julio since his reported disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Julio's disappearance, you are urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at (713) 755-7427 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.