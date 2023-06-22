What to do when someone you know goes missing

18-year-old with an intellectual disability found safe after going missing for 3 days, HCSO says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old with an intellectual disability has been found after going missing for the last three days in west Houston, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

Julio Salazar was found shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday, the sheriff's office tweeted.

It was not immediately known where Salazar was found.

Texas EquuSearch said Salazar was last seen on June 19, leaving his home near the 2200 block of Greenhouse.

Officials added that, a few hours later, Salazar might have been spotted near a park entrance in the 19000 block of Saums Road.

He was reportedly last seen wearing a white shirt with a horizontal blue line across the top of the chest, black jogger pants, black and white high-top tennis/boots, and a baseball cap. He was carrying a black backpack.

The teen was said to have difficulty communicating and only understood Spanish. Officials said he also has a debilitating physical condition and would be unable to ask for help.