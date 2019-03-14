Houston MetroLift fatally hits family dog, then drives off

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A family's home surveillance video caught the moment their dog was hit by a Houston MetroLift van Tuesday afternoon.Eduardo Flores says their family dog left the house unknowingly.Surveillance video shows their dog, Luke, laying in the middle of the road outside of their home for a few minutes before the MetroLift van approaches.The driver did not swerve or stop."The way it happened, this is wrong," Flores said."He didn't slow down...he just went right over him," he added.Flores said his neighbors notified him when they saw the dog was in distress in the street. He rushed home to take Luke to the vet, but it was too late."All the way, I'm just looking back and I'm talking to him, talking to him, talking to him. I could just see him in pain," Flores said. "When I would hit a bump, his mouth would open."Flores says he watched his family dog of eight years take his last breath.When he went back to review the footage, that's when he saw the deadly hit.In a statement to ABC13 Eyewitness News, METRO said: