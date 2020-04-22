Houston leaders announce plan to help domestic violence victims during pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Council Member Abbie Kamin announced a plan to help domestic violence survivors in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the few weeks since the implementation of the Stay Home, Work Safe order, the county began seeing a rise in domestic violence cases, with at least 139 cases reported within five days.

In the City of Houston, the Houston Area Women's Center told ABC13 they saw a 40 percent increase in domestic violence calls and began taking more than 80 calls a day, with more than half of those seeking shelter immediately.

The shelter can typically hold 120 people, but because of social distancing requirements, they have capped occupancy at about 100.

Turner is also expected to address Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's upcoming announcement on mandatory masks during the fight against COVID-19.

Under the order, residents 10 and older will be required to wear a covering, starting Monday. The order will last for 30 days. It's not clear if a fine will also be issued in Harris County.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, Turner and Kamin will announce the city-wide domestic violence initiative to reach vulnerable populations and provide resources for victims.

If you or anyone you know needs help, contact the Houston Area Women's Center.

