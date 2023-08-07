Could AI solve Houston's serial killer mystery? New images of unnamed boy generated 50 years later

An update to the "Candy Man" murders is being offered to the public in the hopes that an unidentified victim will finally be named.

Investigators have identified 27 of "The Candyman's" known victims, giving each of "The Lost Boys" a name - except one.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For 50 years, he's been known as John Doe. Now, a new picture could finally give a name to the last known, unidentified victim of notorious serial killer Dean Corll, known as "The Candyman."

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released this brand-new facial reconstruction image of what the victim may have looked like in life.

Authorities hope family and friends recognize the picture and help identify him.

"We remain hopeful that this young man's family and friends are still looking for him," Carol Schweitzer, supervisor of NCMEC's Forensic Services Unit, said. "He may have siblings, cousins, classmates, neighbors, or friends that have always wondered what happened to him. This young man's friends and classmates would be in their late 60s to early 70s, and we hope that this new imagery reaches them and helps bring in that one single lead needed to resolve this case."

He was found with swim trunks, a '70s-style long-sleeve shirt, and cowboy boots.

Corll and his two accomplices, Elmer Wayne Henley and David Brooks, were responsible for the murder of at least 28 young boys in Houston from 1970 to 1973.

Henley killed Corll in Pasadena and lead police to the victims' bodies on August 8, 1973.

If you have any information on John Doe 1973, please call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, reference case number ML73-3356.

Watch this episode of Texas True Crime, where ABC13's Jessica Willey takes you inside the stomach-turning Candyman mass murders, terrifying a city and shocking the nation at a time before the term "serial killer" was ever coined.

Watch ABC13 Originals, including Texas True Crime, on your favorite streaming devices, like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and GoogleTV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."