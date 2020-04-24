Coronavirus

Houston reports 1st COVID-19 death of person with no underlying medical issues

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- During Friday's briefing on the city's COVID-19 response, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the first COVID-19 death in the City of Houston with no underlying health issues.

Turner said the individual was a white man in his 70s who died on April 12.

The city of Houston is now reporting an additional 74 new cases, bringing the total to 3,120. The death toll climbed to 35.

SEE MORE: Houston-area malls reopening with 'retail to-go' today

On Thursday, Turner announced the launch of his "Mask Up" campaign as a way to encourage people to wear a mask.

Harris County issued a mandatory mask order, which requires residents 10 years old and older to wear a covering, starting Monday, April 27.

READ MORE: Harris Co. mask order official and comes with $1,000 fine

"I want to give masks and not citations," said Turner.

Turner recruited a few familiar faces to kick off the campaign, including world champion gymnast Simone Biles, Astros star Carlos Correa and Houston rapper Slim Thug, who tested positive for coronavirus last month and has since recovered.

"Hopefully everyone out there gets to wear their mask," said a cheerful Biles via a video call. Correa added to that sentiment saying, "We want baseball back. We want everything back to normal."

EMBED More News Videos

Houston Mayor Slyvester Turner names Simone Biles, Carlos Correa and Slim Thug "Mask Up" campaign ambassadors following Harris County's mandatory mask order.



Addressing the enforcement aspect, the mayor said the mandate is to keep people healthy and not to fine or arrest anyone without masks in public. He insisted Houston police officers don't want to cite people. Rather, they want to give you a mask, he added.

As far as the coronavirus' impact on the city, Turner has not had to report a new COVID-19 death over the past four days.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncoronavirus deathsface maskcoronavirus testingcoronavirus helpcoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus tipscoronavirus testhouston politics
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
2 states ease lockdowns as US COVID-19 toll passes 50,000
Robotics team using 3D tech to create much-needed PPE
Answers to questions about new COVID-19 antibody studies
Ryan Seacrest, judges prep for virtual return of 'American Idol'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
$60M 'worst-case scenario' medical shelter shutting down
Houston-area malls reopening with 'retail to-go' today
Texans make Tunsil highest paid lineman
2 states ease lockdowns as US COVID-19 toll passes 50,000
Here's when Texas governor sees salons opening back up
Man who bonded out for $50 told HPD he could beat $100k bail
Robotics team using 3D tech to create much-needed PPE
Show More
Near record highs Friday, great weekend ahead
Restaurant opens dining room tonight despite stay home order
No saddle required: Horses visit nursing home residents
Houston mayor says no citations for not wearing a mask
WEEKEND TRAFFIC: Crews speed up road work with traffic drop
More TOP STORIES News