Houston father Jaime Avalos coming home to Texas after being stranded in Mexico for months

ABC13 was the only Houston TV station to join a young family in El Paso before they walked across the bridge to Juarez, to be reunited.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As he saw his wife push the stroller with baby Noah across the bridge between El Paso and Juarez, tears welled up in the eyes of Houston father Jaime Avalos. Soon, his son would be in his arms, but even more importantly, he can return to Houston with his family after a monthslong immigration ordeal.

"I'm so happy," said the young father, wiping tears from his eyes around 11 a.m. Monday.

"I'm just so grateful for Congressman Al Green and our attorney, Naimeh Salem," said Avaldos' wife, Yarianna Martinez.

Monday morning, ABC13 was the only Houston television station that traveled with the young mother, baby Noah, Congressman Green, and their immigration attorney to El Paso. The group then walked across the bridge to Juarez, where Avalos was waiting.

Avalos, a DACA recipient, had been stuck in Mexico since August 2022. Even though he grew up in Houston, Avalos left the U.S. to finish some immigration paperwork at an interview with the U.S. Consulate in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. The interview was part of the process to obtain permanent residency in the U.S.

But it turns out, he got bad legal advice. Avalos -- a DACA recipient who is married to a U.S. citizen -- could have finished his interviews in the U.S. because of that status.

ORIGINAL REPORT: DACA recipient stuck in Mexico away from his wife and baby because of immigration mix-up

It was discovered that following his initial entry to the U.S. as an infant, Avalos was taken to Mexico, at which time his birth was registered in Oaxaca, Green said. Then, he returned to the U.S. permanently.

As a result of this exit as a child under 8 years of age, U.S. law bans Mr. Avalos from reentering the U.S. for 10 years. After first hearing about the story, ABC13 reached out to Congressman Al Green's office.

"To deny Mr. Avalos reentry to the country he calls home, as well as separate him from his American-born wife and 11-month-old baby for 10 years, is unconscionable," Congressman Green said at the time.

Since then, Congressman Green made it a personal mission to bring Avalos back. Green introduced a private bill to the House of Representatives back in November, asking for permanent resident status for Avalos.

In addition, he's visited Avalos in Mexico, spoke about his plight in Congress, and even pressed President Biden during the State of the Union.

About a week ago, the family learned that humanitarian parole had been granted.

"This is just the beginning, not the end for the family," said Salem, who began representing them after Avalos got stuck due to bad advice from his previous attorney.

Monday, across the bridge, Salem stood beaming as her clients were once again a family. "We still have to work on his legal status, to make sure he can work, and get his citizenship," said Salem, who is all-too-familiar with botched immigration cases.

"It happens all the time," said Salem, who says immigrant families are particularly vulnerable to inexperienced attorneys and notaries who are not licensed to practice law.

Green, who would like for Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform, realizes bringing home Avalos doesn't change the broken immigration system. How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time, Green explained, saying every little bit matters.

That's certainly true for the Avalos family, who will be able to get a restful sleep in Houston. Their next steps are uncertain, but they are together.

